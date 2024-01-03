Mayer (toe) was a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The second-round rookie has missed the Raiders' last two games, and his practice week is off on the wrong foot. With Mayer out last week, Austin Hooper played 85 percent of the offensive snaps, catching three passes for 28 yards on three targets against the Colts.
