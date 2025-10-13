Mayer had five receptions on seven targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Mayer returned from a two-game layoff to find himself as the Raiders' starting tight end sans Brock Bowers (knee). The veteran backup took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring his first touchdown of the season and rewarding savvy managers who scooped him up for Week 6. It is currently unclear if Bowers will be available for next Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs. If the starter's knee keeps him on the sidelines, then Mayer would retain his elevated streaming appeal in Week 7.