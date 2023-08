Mayer recorded two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 31-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Mayer participated in his second consecutive preseason contest and saw run into the early second quarter. He showed rapport with Aidan O'Connell on a 13-yard connection, his longest gain of the exhibition schedule. It's possible that Austin Hooper plays ahead of Mayer to start the regular season, but the rookie should have a significant role in the offense.