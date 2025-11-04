Mayer caught three of seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Mayer's seven targets matched his previous season high, but fellow tight end Brock Bowers stole the spotlight Sunday, erupting for a 12-127-3 receiving line on 13 total looks from quarterback Geno Smith. Nonetheless, Mayer played 83 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps, as the team remains without a legitimate WR3 threat behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker.