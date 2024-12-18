Mayer caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.
Mayer didn't come close to repeating his Week 14 performance that included seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets in Tampa Bay, but he did reach a 70 percent offensive snap share on Monday Night Football as the Raiders continued to use plenty of two-TE sets. Rookie standout Brock Bowers remains the alpha at this position ahead of a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, but Mayer shouldn't yet be completely crossed off in deeper formats, especially with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) possibly returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Nabs one catch in Week 13 loss•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Pair of receptions in loss•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Three targets in return•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Playing for first time since Week 3•
-
Raiders' Michael Mayer: Activated off NFI list•