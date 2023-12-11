Mayer caught one pass for 14 yards on two targets in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Mayer played 51 of a possible 54 offensive snaps for the Raiders on Sunday, but the rookie tight end earned just two targets on 32 pass attempts from quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Nonetheless, Mayer remains the clear TE1 in Las Vegas ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chargers in Week 15.