Mayer caught three of five targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Chiefs.

Mayer was able to pace the team with 47 yards while reeling in at least three passes for the fifth time in his last eight contests. The tight end will finish his third campaign in Las Vegas having caught 35 of 50 targets for 328 yards and one touchdown over 13 regular-season contests. Mayer will enter next year as the top reserve option behind Brock Bowers (knee) at tight end with the Raiders.