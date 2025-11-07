Raiders' Michael Mayer: Three catches in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
Mayer had more targets and catches than Brock Bowers, who caught one of three targets for 31 yards. Bowers had an 83 percent snap share compared to Mayer's mark of 62 percent. Given the underwhelming state of Vegas' wide receiver room, the Raiders will likely continue to keep both tight ends involved in the passing game. The team's next game is Nov. 17 at home against the Cowboys.
