Mayer caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Mayer suited up for the first time since Week 3 after being reinstated from the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, posting a 52 percent offensive snap share. His return didn't have an impact on Brock Bowers, who continued his breakout rookie campaign with 13 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown on 16 looks from Gardner Minshew. Expect Mayer to provide depth behind Bowers when Las Vegas hosts the Broncos in Week 12.