Mayer (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com reports.

Mayer didn't practice this week, so his next chance to see game action will arrive Sunday, Oct. 5 against the Colts. In Mayer's absence, fellow TE Ian Thomas is in line to serve as Brock Bowers' top backup Sunday, with Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon representing possible Week 4 practice-squad elevations.