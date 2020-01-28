Raiders' Mike Glennon: Appears in two games
Glennon completed six of 10 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown and fumbled three times -- losing one -- in two games this season.
The veteran quarterback saw garbage-time action during blowout losses during Weeks 7 and 12, but he was replaced as the No. 2 quarterback by DeShone Kizer down the stretch. Glennon hasn't started a game since he was with the Bears in 2017, and he'll return to free agency in March in search of another backup job.
