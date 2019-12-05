The Raiders bumped Glennon down to the No. 3 quarterback spot Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Glennon recently replaced Derek Carr in Week 12's blowout loss to the Jets, during which he completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 20 yards. He also accounted for three fumbles in the contest, one of which he lost, which may have directly led to DeShone Kizer now supplanting him as Oakland's top backup.