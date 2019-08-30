Raiders' Mike Glennon: Efficient preseason finale
Glennon completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 78 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against Seattle.
Glennon controlled an otherwise stagnant Raiders offense for the first half of this contest. The veteran was unable to lead a touchdown drive, but he was able to protect the ball well and complete a high percentage of passes. Fellow backup Nate Peterman has been hot on Glennon's tail this preseason, but the latter is still considered the favorite to win the backup job behind Derek Carr, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...