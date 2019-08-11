Glennon completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 200 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday's 14-3 win against the Rams.

Glennon seemed like a promising quarterback prospect during his rookie campaign out of NC State, posting a 4-9 record as the Buccaneers starter (team went 4-12 overall), but throwing for 200 passing yards per game with a respectable 19:9 TD:INT ratio. In 14 appearances since, Glennon has seen his TD:INT ratio dwindle to 16:11, while going 2-7 in nine starts for Tampa Bay and Chicago. He's transformed into somewhat of a journeyman after a three-year run in Tampa Bay to begin his career, now playing for his fourth different franchise since 2016. A few more turbulent outings like Saturday night, combined with Nathan Peterman continuing to show promise could prove to be factors that ensure he doesn't stick with the Raiders, either.

More News
Our Latest Stories