Glennon completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 200 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday's 14-3 win against the Rams.

Glennon seemed like a promising quarterback prospect during his rookie campaign out of NC State, posting a 4-9 record as the Buccaneers starter (team went 4-12 overall), but throwing for 200 passing yards per game with a respectable 19:9 TD:INT ratio. In 14 appearances since, Glennon has seen his TD:INT ratio dwindle to 16:11, while going 2-7 in nine starts for Tampa Bay and Chicago. He's transformed into somewhat of a journeyman after a three-year run in Tampa Bay to begin his career, now playing for his fourth different franchise since 2016. A few more turbulent outings like Saturday night, combined with Nathan Peterman continuing to show promise could prove to be factors that ensure he doesn't stick with the Raiders, either.