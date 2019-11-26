Glennon completed four of seven pass attempts for 20 yards and rushed for no gain on two carries in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Glennon also fumbled three times, losing one to the Jets defense, after replacing starter Derek Carr during garbage time of a blowout defeat. Carr will look to get back on track in what should be a favorable matchup against the Chiefs, moving Glennon back to the bench.