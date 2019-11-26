Raiders' Mike Glennon: Replaces Carr in blowout loss
Glennon completed four of seven pass attempts for 20 yards and rushed for no gain on two carries in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.
Glennon also fumbled three times, losing one to the Jets defense, after replacing starter Derek Carr during garbage time of a blowout defeat. Carr will look to get back on track in what should be a favorable matchup against the Chiefs, moving Glennon back to the bench.
More News
-
Raiders' Mike Glennon: Throws TD pass in garbage time•
-
Raiders' Mike Glennon: Efficient preseason finale•
-
Raiders' Mike Glennon: Picked off twice by LA secondary•
-
Raiders' Mike Glennon: Signed by Oakland•
-
Mike Glennon: Cut by Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Sees action for second straight week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Waivers: Playoff bound
With the playoffs looming, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 12 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 12.
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Fantasy Football picks, sims, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.