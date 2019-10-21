Glennon completed two of three pass attempts for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

As Green Bay ran away with a 42-17 lead late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt, Raiders coach Jon Gruden elected to keep starter Derek Carr on the bench while Glennon was thrust into action for the first time this season. The 29-year-old vet rewarded Darren Waller owners with the tight end's second score of the contest just past the two-minute warning, but Carr will be back to lead the offense in Week 8 against Houston.