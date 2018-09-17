Nugent made a pair of field goals from 26 and 46 yards to go along with an extra-point conversion in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.

Nugent also had an extra-point attempt blocked following Marshawn Lynch's one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which ultimately proved costly as the Raiders lost by one. Nugent is perfect on four field-goal attempts through the first two weeks of the season, totaling 14 points and two makes from 40-plus.