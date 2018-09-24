Raiders' Mike Nugent: Boots 52-yarder in Week 3 loss
Nugent connected on both of his field-goal attempts and added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Nugent was perfect from 25 and 52 yards in Week 3, adding the 50-plus yarder with less than a minute left in the contest to make it a one-score game late. The 36-year-old has yet to miss a field-goal attempt in six tries this season as he looks to maintain his momentum against the Browns in Week 4.
More News
-
Raiders' Mike Nugent: Blocked extra point leads to one-point loss•
-
Raiders' Mike Nugent: Flawless in season opener•
-
Raiders' Mike Nugent: Locked in for Week 1•
-
Raiders' Mike Nugent: Dependable in preseason finale•
-
Raiders' Mike Nugent: Could start season as kicker•
-
Raiders' Mike Nugent: Drills only field goal Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...