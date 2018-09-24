Nugent connected on both of his field-goal attempts and added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Nugent was perfect from 25 and 52 yards in Week 3, adding the 50-plus yarder with less than a minute left in the contest to make it a one-score game late. The 36-year-old has yet to miss a field-goal attempt in six tries this season as he looks to maintain his momentum against the Browns in Week 4.