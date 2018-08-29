Raiders' Mike Nugent: Could start season as kicker
Coach Jon Gruden indicated it is "very possible" Nugent could start the season as the Raiders' starting kicker, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nugents' competition, Eddy Pineiro, has been sidelined for about two weeks with a groin injury. Pineiro figures to still have the upper hand in the job battle, as he is a rookie with more long term potential. However, Nugent may have to start the season as the team's kicker should Pineiro's health not be up to par.
