Nugent converted his only field-goal attempt during Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks.

With Eddy Pineiro (groin) sidelined, Nugent took care of the Raiders' only field-goal attempt of the game and made it count, booting a 51-yarder through the goal posts early in the second quarter. Given how Pineiro hasn't practiced in over two weeks, at this stage it seems likely that Nugent opens Week 1 as Oakland's starting kicker.

