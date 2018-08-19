Nugent converted on his only field goal attempt, a 31-yard try, during Saturday's 19-15 preseason loss to the Rams.

Nugent took the only attempt of the game for the Raiders since Eddy Pineiro didn't make the trip due to a groin injury. The Raiders signed the veteran kicker to battle Pineiro, an undrafted rookie, after they cut Giorgio Tavecchio. Although Nugent is a legitimate contender for the job, the 13-year age difference between the two makes it Pineiro's job to lose.