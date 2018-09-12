Nugent made both his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try en route to seven points in Monday night's 33-13 loss to the Rams.

Nugent's Raiders debut saw him knock in field goals from 24 and 48 yards during the second quarter. Although Oakland's offensive struggles meant he wasn't called upon during the second half, this weekend's matchup in Denver should at least present favorable kicking conditions.

