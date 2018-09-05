Nugent is locked in as Oakland's kicker after Eddy Pineiro (groin) was placed on injured reserve, Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pineiro was placed on IR before roster cuts, officially ruling him out for the entire season. The 36-year-old Nugent offers a wealth of experience, but he's never had the strongest leg and owns an underwhelming 81-percent career conversion rate on field goals. There's little reason to put him in fantasy lineups for a difficult Week 1 matchup with the Rams.