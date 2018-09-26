Raiders' Mike Nugent: Placed on IR
Nugent (hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The transaction officially rules Nugent out for the next eight weeks, leaving Matt McCrane to handle the kicking job Sunday against Cleveland. The Raiders may eventually look at other options if McCrane struggles, which is a distinct possibility given that he's never kicked in an NFL regular-season game.
