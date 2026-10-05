Washington rushed nine times for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. He added one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets.

Washington's nine carries were his most in a single game to begin the season and came one week after he broke out for 54 yards and a touchdown on five carries against the Saints. The rookie running back closed the gap some on Ashton Jeanty atop the backfield, but Washington didn't do much with his chances against Kansas City. He remains one of the stronger fantasy bench stashes.