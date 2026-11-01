Washington rushed 25 times for 83 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets.

Washington got 25 carries to Ashton Jeanty's two, though Jeanty notched 64 receiving yards on four targets while Washington wasn't involved as a pass catcher. Head coach Klint Kubiak revealed after the game that Jeanty's meager rushing workload was by design, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, though Kubiak added that added that Jeanty is "still going to be a big part of our team" moving forward. Sunday marked the first time Washington has notched double-digit carries in a regular-season game. The rookie fourth-round pick is averaging 4.3 yards per carry compared to Jeanty's 3.1 YPC heading into a Week 9 road game against the 49ers.