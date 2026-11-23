Washington turned nine carries into 42 yards during Sunday's 38-24 defeat in Denver.

With only seven targets and four catches through 11 games to begin his career, Washington requires volume on the ground to produce, which is difficult to come by in a backfield led by Ashton Jeanty. And Jeanty was the engine of the Raiders offense Sunday, racking up 16 touches for 169 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD. A rookie fourth-rounder, Washington is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and has scored only one touchdown ahead of next Sunday's road matchup with the Browns.