Washington rushed eight times for 49 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Raiders' 18-12 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Washington operated as the starting running back with Ashton Jeanty (ankle) sidelined and turned in an efficient performance. The rookie fourth-round pick set the tone for his night by quickly churning out 12 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage, and he added 13- and 11-yard gains on Las Vegas' second possession. Washington appears firmly entrenched as the No. 2 back to open the season, but he'd be teed up for a likely Week 1 starting assignment against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13 if Jeanty is unable to suit up.