Washington could still play a sizable role in Week 1 against the Dolphins, even with Ashton Jeanty (ankle) expected to suit up, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Washington impressed the Raiders' coaching staff in the preseason, during which the rookie fourth-round pick rushed for 168 yards on 23 carries across three games, averaging a robust 7.3 yards per carry. Jeanty has returned to full practice participation in the week leading up to Sunday's regular-season opener against the Dolphins, but the 2025 first-round pick missed a chunk of practice time due to the ankle injury he suffered Aug. 23. With Jeanty still shaking off the cobwebs, Washington is primed for some added opportunities in his regular-season debut as the Raiders face the Dolphins in a battle between two teams expected to finish near the bottom of the standings this season.