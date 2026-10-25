Washington (foot/back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

A limited participant to begin Week 7 prep while managing the pair of injuries, Washington ended up sitting out entirely during practices Thursday and Friday before taking a questionable tag into Sunday. Despite Washington's lack of on-field reps to close out the week, the Raiders weren't compelled to sign or add another running back from their practice squad ahead of the contest, which suggests the rookie will be ready to handle his normal role as the top backup to lead back Ashton Jeanty. Washington has been a productive complement to Jeanty this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 34 totes.