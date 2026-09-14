Washington rushed seven times for 41 yards in the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

After Ashton Jeanty dealt with an ankle sprain for the previous month, it was unclear if the Raiders would dial things back with their star running back. Jeanty went on to handle a full workload, rushing 23 times for 102 yards, while also leading the team in catches and receiving yards with a 6-45-2 line. Washington looked good on his seven chances, but it's clear Jeanty is healthy, making Washington a mere bench stash in fantasy.