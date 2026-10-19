Washington rushed nine times for 43 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Bills. He added one catch for seven yards on one target.

After touching the ball just two times in Week 5 against New England, Washington ended up leading the Raiders in rushing against Buffalo. His nine carries were just one fewer than Ashton Jeanty, though Jeanty remained a fixture in the passing game, seeing six targets. Washington remains one of the better fantasy bench stashes, as Jeanty continues to play at less than 100 percent health.