Washington rushed six times for 27 yards in Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Rams.

Despite dealing with foot and back injuries throughout the practice week, Washington played against Los Angeles and handled his normal workload behind starter Ashton Jeanty. Even though Jeanty again handled more carries, Washington ended up leading the team in rushing yards on a day the Raiders ran for just 48 yards. Washington is pushing Jeanty for more rushing work, but it's not enough at this point to warrant starting the rookie running back in fantasy.