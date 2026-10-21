Washington (foot/back) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Around The NFL reports.

It's the first time this season Washington has been listed on the injury report, and it's unclear if his injuries are anything notable or just some general soreness. The rookie running back logged a season-high 34.8 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bills, and he matched his season high with nine carries. Washington has appeared to be closing the gap some on Ashton Jeanty atop the depth chart, as Jeanty has been extremely inefficient with his rushing attempts this season.