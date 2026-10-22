Washington (foot/back) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

After taking limited reps Wednesday due to a pair of injuries, Washington looks like he'll be downgraded to a non-participant for the Raiders' second practice of Week 7. Washington will likely need to get back on the field Friday in some capacity to put himself on a path to play Sunday versus the Rams. In the event the rookie fourth-round pick is unable to suit up this weekend, starter Ashton Jeanty could be forced to take on a heavier workload out of the backfield, while Dylan Laube would step in as the top complementary option.