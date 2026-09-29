Washington turned five carries into 54 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints.

Washington was only on the field for 11 of the team's 70 offensive snaps, but he still left his mark on the contest. Most notably, the running back broke loose for a 36-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. Washington is a distant No. 2 option behind Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, but he has now rushed 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown over three contests to open the 2026 campaign.