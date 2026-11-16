Washington compiled eight rushes for 23 yards and secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 21-13 defeat to the Seahawks.

Aside from a 25-carry outburst in Week 8 at the Jets, Washington has earned 54 runs along with four catches in nine appearances, which amounts to 6.4 touches per game. Despite that number, he continues to eat into the overall backfield picture, as lead runner Ashton Jeanty failed to tally double-digit rushes for a fourth straight contest Sunday. Washington should retain a modest role alongside Jeanty next Sunday at Denver.