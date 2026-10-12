Washington logged a five-yard carry and caught his lone target for five yards during the Raiders' 45-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Ashton Jeanty ended up being cleared to play Sunday after working through ankle and foot injuries during Week 5 prep, so Washington operated in his usual rotational role. He ended playing one five offensive snaps, well behind Jeanty (45) and Dylan Laube (23), so Washington's grip on the RB2 role seems to have weakened. The Raiders will return home for their next two games, starting with a Week 7 tilt against the Bills on Oct. 18.