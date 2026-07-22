Raiders' Mike Washington: Set to work behind Jeanty

Washington is slated to work behind Ashton Jeanty this season in a Las Vegas backfield that also currently includes Dylan Laube, Chris Collier and Roman Hemby, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

As a rookie in 2025, Jeanty carried 266 times and caught 55 passes in 17 regular-season games, and new coach Klint Kubiak expects the second-year pro to maintain heavy volume in 2026. With Raheem Mostert and Zamir White no longer in the mix, however, Washington -- who was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft -- has an opportunity to play meaningful snaps this coming season, with McFadden noting that the Arkansas product logged reps with the second team and occasionally with the first-team offense during the Raiders' offseason program. Though Washington doesn't have an immediate path to fantasy lineup utility out of the gate, the 6-foot-2, 228-pounder is a player to keep on the radar in the event that Jeanty misses time for any reason.