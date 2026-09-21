Washington rushed three times for seven yards while failing to catch his only target during Sunday's 26-14 win over the Chargers.

Washington was far less efficient with his carries in Week 2, averaging 2.3 YPC after he turned seven carries into 41 yards against the Dolphins in the team's regular-season opener. The running back operated as a distant No. 2 option in the backfield as Ashton Jeanty logged 21 carries for 48 yards while catching four of seven targets for 15 yards. Washington is nothing more than a bench stash option in fantasy leagues at the moment.