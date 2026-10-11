Washington should be in line for his regular role Sunday against New England with Ashton Jeanty (foot/ankle) listed as active for the contest.

Washington was a hot name on the waiver wire this week after news surfaced of starter Ashton Jeanty dealing with a plantar fasciitis flare-up. The ankle/foot problems forced Jeanty to practice in a limited basis Thursday and miss Friday's session entirely, leading to some speculation that Jeanty would be in danger of missing the Week 5 matchup. Of course, Washington would have taken on a much greater role in that situation, but Jeanty's pregame warmup appeared to go well, and he was ultimately cleared for action. Washington still would be the next man up in the event of a re-injury or other form of aggravation, however.