Raiders' Mike Washington: Unofficial No. 2 back

Washington is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Monday's unofficial depth chart shows that Washington has the edge for the backup role after training camp. The fourth-round rookie is competing with Dylan Laube, Dare Ogunbowale and Roman Hemby to serve as the main complementary option behind Ashton Jeanty. If Washington can continue to impress in practice and preseason, he may be a good fantasy handcuff to Jeanty in 2026. The presence of star center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed as a free agent this offseason, should also benefit any running backs that take snaps for the Raiders during the coming season.