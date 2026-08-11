Raiders' Mike Washington: Unofficial No. 2

Washington is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Monday's unofficial chart shows that Washington has the edge for the backup role after training camp. The fourth-round rookie is competing with Dylan Laube, Dare Ogunbowale and Roman Hemby to be the supplemental option behind Ashton Jeanty. If Washington can continue to show out in practice and preseason, the rusher may be a good handcuff for fantasy in 2026. The presence of new center Tyler Linderbaum should also benefit any running backs that take snaps for the Raiders in 2026.