Dean ended with six tackles (five solo) and 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 27-13 win over Miami.

The Raiders defense took care of business in Week 1, with Dean accounting for 1.0 of the team's 5.0 total sacks on the day. The 25-year-old played for the Eagles before signing a three-year deal with the Raiders in March. In 47 regular-season games with Philadelphia, Dean amassed 226 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and one interception. While he is certainly capable of making a difference whenever he's on the field, he's had issues staying healthy throughout his career.