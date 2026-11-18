Dean registered eight tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble Sunday in a Week 10 loss to the Seahawks.

Dean tied for the team lead in stops with Maxx Crosby and Quay Walker. Nonetheless, the veteran linebacker saw his five-game streak of double-digit tackles come to an end. Dean did contribute his first recovered fumble of the season when he scooped up a ball that was turned over by Seattle QB Drew Lock in the fourth quarter. Dean is tied with Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton for the NFL lead with 107 tackles, though Denver has played one fewer game.