Hobbs was listed as a limited participant on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday.

Hobbs was previously sidelined for four games in a row this season due to an ankle injury, but he's been able to return an play over 60 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps in each of the past two weeks. The 25-year-old has been a starting corner over the past few seasons for the Raiders, and he's tallied 38 tackles, four passes defended and an interception across five games this season. Hobbs will have two more opportunities to increase his participation level before this Sunday's game against the Jets.