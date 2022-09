Hobbs doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Hobbs didn't practice Wednesday due to a concussion he suffered during the team's Week 3 loss to Tennessee, but he was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday and was full go Friday, putting him in line to play Sunday. Through three games, Hobbs has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap.