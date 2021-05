The Raiders selected Hobbs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

Hobbs didn't have the privilege of playing for a good team with Illinois, but they actually put forth pass defenses that were pretty good by their standards, and Hobbs was a four-year starter in that span. At 5-foot-11, 196 pounds he was credited with a 4.48-second 40, 40.5-inch vertical and 135-inch broad jump, making him a good athlete overall. The Raiders have made worse picks than this.