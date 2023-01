Hobbs tallied eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the 49ers.

Hobbs recorded at least eight stops for the sixth time this season. Across 10 appearances, he's totaled 71 tackles, four pass defenses, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The second-year cornerback needs three tackles in Week 18 to tie his career-high mark (74), which he set as a rookie in 2021.