Hobbs has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Chiefs due to a hand injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hobbs suffered a broken hand early in the season, an injury that cost him six games. He's suited up for each of the Raiders' last five contests and has been a key part of the team's secondary. He'll end the 2022 campaign with 72 total tackles, one sack and four passes defended across 11 games.